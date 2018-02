Feb 20 (Reuters) - Dropcar Inc:

* DROPCAR INC - ‍NEW AGREEMENT WITH JAGUAR LAND ROVER MANHATTAN​

* DROPCAR - ‍DEALERSHIP TO USE CO‘S ENTERPRISE VAL TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM TO AUTOMATE PICKUP, DELIVERY OF CUSTOMER VEHICLES FOR SERVICE & MAINTENANCE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)