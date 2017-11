Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dr.Peng Telecom & Media Group Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to acquire 93 percent stake in PLD Holdings Limited for $90.0 million

* Says Canada unit plans to acquire Urban Communications Inc for C$14.6 million ($11.48 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2AHveTm; bit.ly/2zEjbcu

($1 = 1.2720 Canadian dollars)