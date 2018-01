Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd:

* THERE HAS BEEN RE-INSPECTION BY GERMAN REGULATOR AT CO‘S FORMULATIONS MANUFACTURING UNIT 2 PLANT IN BACHUPALLY, HYDERABAD‍​

* BETAPHARM INFORMED THAT CURRENT STATUS OF EU GMP NON-COMPLIANCE IS TO BE WITHDRAWN FROM GOVERNMENT. OF UPPER BAVARIA