BRIEF-DRS launches contract for difference (CFD) platform in London
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Pitting wild boars against dogs
September 25, 2017 / 6:21 AM / in 23 days

BRIEF-DRS launches contract for difference (CFD) platform in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) -

* Drs markets, international trading platform for ‘contract for difference’ trading (cfds), has launched in london with a fully fca regulated platform

* Drs, which offers flexible trading across several channels, evaluated multiple jurisdictions before choosing london

* Drs currently offers access to over 8,000 us securities for wall street investors with promise of an ultra low-latency, totally customisable platform offering

* Richard lester, director of strategy and risk at drs markets- we’re here because we want best regulated environment in which to thrive Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

