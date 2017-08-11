FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dryships announces agreement to conduct a private placement and subsequent rights offering
August 11, 2017
August 11, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Dryships announces agreement to conduct a private placement and subsequent rights offering

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dryships Inc

* Dryships Inc. announces agreement to conduct a private placement and subsequent rights offering

* Dryships Inc - Deal for ‍$2.75 per share​

* Deal for ‍$100 million​

* Dryships Inc - Economou will not exercise his subscription rights in right offering outside of backstop commitment​

* Dryships Inc - ‍Company will have right to cancel rights offering or amend terms thereof​

* Dryships Inc - ‍Will sell company's common shares to entities affiliated with its chairman and chief executive officer, George Economou​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

