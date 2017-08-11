BRIEF-Dryships announces agreement to conduct a private placement and subsequent rights offering

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dryships Inc
* Dryships Inc. announces agreement to conduct a private placement and subsequent rights offering
* Dryships Inc - Deal for $2.75 per share
* Deal for $100 million
* Dryships Inc - Economou will not exercise his subscription rights in right offering outside of backstop commitment
* Dryships Inc - Company will have right to cancel rights offering or amend terms thereof
* Dryships Inc - Will sell company's common shares to entities affiliated with its chairman and chief executive officer, George Economou