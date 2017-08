July 21 (Reuters) - DryShips Inc:

* DryShips Inc - ‍book value of vessels, including advances: approximately $652.6 million (or $125.86 per share) as of July 21, 2017​

* DryShips Inc - ‍cash and cash equivalents approximately $58.6 million as of July 21, 2017 post reverse stock split​

* DryShips Inc - ‍debt outstanding balance approximately $237.5 million as of July 21, 2017 post reverse stock split​