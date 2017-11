Nov 17 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc

* DSM expands strategic alliance with Amyris and acquires Brazilian production facility from Amyris

* Royal DSM - consideration for Amyris Brasil, intellectual property related to farnesene, value share arrangement over 3-year period amounts to $96 million​

Royal DSM says in addition to consideration upfront there is potential for a future value share in line with Amyris' business model​