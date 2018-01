BRIEF-DST Systems Reports Q4 EPS Of $1.34

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Dst Systems Inc:

* DST SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $552.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $561.2 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.11 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.34

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.85 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍REMOVED CURRENT QUARTER IMPACT OF TAX ACT FROM CO‘S NON-GAAP EARNINGS AS IT REPRESENTS A ONE-TIME FINANCIAL IMPACT​

* IMPACT OF RECENTLY ANNOUNCED TAX ACT TO REPORTED RESULTS FOR Q4 2017 IS A $13.7 MILLION TAX BENEFIT

* DST SYSTEMS - DUE TO DEAL WITH SS&C, CO PRECLUDED FROM DECLARING ANY FURTHER DIVIDENDS, ‍REPURCHASING ADDITIONAL STOCK UNDER EXISTING BUYBACK PLAN​