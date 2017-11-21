FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DSW Inc Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
#Regulatory News
November 21, 2017 / 12:22 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-DSW Inc Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - DSW Inc

* DSW Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 sales $708.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $709.6 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 0.4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.40 to $1.45 including items

* DSW Inc - qtrly ‍comparable sales decreased 0.4% with a negative impact of 50 to 60 BPs from hurricane disruption​

* DSW Inc -fiscal 2017 ‍guidance does not include net charges related to impairment of goodwill and intangible assets​

* DSW Inc - qtrly net income included pre-tax charges of $0.40per share related to net non-cash impairment charges related to goodwill and intangible assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

