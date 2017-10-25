FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DTE Energy says qtrly reported third quarter 2017 earnings of $1.51 per diluted share‍​
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 12:01 PM / in a day

BRIEF-DTE Energy says qtrly reported third quarter 2017 earnings of $1.51 per diluted share‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - DTE Energy Co:

* DTE Energy Co - qtrly reported third quarter 2017 earnings of $1.51 per diluted share‍​

* DTE Energy Co - operating earnings for the third quarter 2017 $1.48 per diluted share - SEC filing‍​

* DTE Energy Co - qtrly total operating revenue $ 3,245 million versus $2,928 mln‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DTE Energy Co increased 2017 operating earnings per share guidance to $5.38 - $5.69 from $5.26 - $5.57‍​

* DTE Energy-Nexus gas transmission project received approval certificate, notice to proceed with construction from federal energy regulatory commission

* DTE Energy - Nexus gas transmission project expected to be in operation late in the third quarter of 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2y67PcC) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.