Jan 3 (Reuters) - Dti Group Ltd:

* DALLAS AREA RAPID TRANSIT AWARDED TO DTI CONTRACT OPTIONS FOR FURTHER SUPPLY & INSTALLATION OF ADVANCED CCTV SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS

* OPTIONS INVOLVE SUPPLY & INSTALLATION OF SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS VALUED AT ABOUT US$7.2 MLN