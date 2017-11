Nov 27 (Reuters) - DUBAI INVESTMENTS:

* LEADS CONSORTIUM OF INVESTORS TO FULLY ACQUIRE KENT COLLEGE DUBAI THROUGH AL MAL CAPITAL IN A SALE AND LEASEBACK TRANSACTION

* DUBAI INVESTMENTS IS ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER IN THE TRANSACTION‍​

* ACQUISITION IS PART OF CO‘S STRATEGY TO ACQUIRE INCOME-GENERATING REAL ESTATE ASSETS WITH A FOCUS TO EXPAND ITS PRESENCE IN EDUCATION SECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )