Oct 31 (Reuters) - DUBAI INVESTMENTS:

* Q3 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 350.4 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 334.4 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q3 TOTAL INCOME 749.2 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 814.3 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* BOARD AGREES TO OBTAIN SHAREHOLDERS APPROVAL TO INCREASE NON-UAE NATIONALS SHAREHOLDING IN CAPITAL OF CO TO NOT MORE THAN 49 PCT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: