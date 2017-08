Aug 14 (Reuters) - EMAAR PROPERTIES:

* Q2 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 1.45 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.27 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE 3.79 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 3.73 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* HAS A TOTAL BACKLOG OF 49.5 BILLION DIRHAMS INCLUDING A BACKLOG OF OVER 40 BILLION DIRHAMS IN DUBAI