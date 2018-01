BRIEF-Dubai's Mashreqbank Q4 Profit Falls

Jan 28 (Reuters) - MASHREQBANK:

* Q4 NET PROFIT 388 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 440 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME & NET INCOME FROM ISLAMIC PRODUCTS 908 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 891 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-DEC, LOANS AND ADVANCES 62.73 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 60.99 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 76.06 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 77.04 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STANDS AT 18.33 PERCENT Further company coverage: