Feb 18 (Reuters) - NAKHEEL (IPO-NAKH.DU):

* WORK UNDER WAY ON MIDDLE EAST’S BIGGEST MALL AS NAKHEEL INKS CONTRACT TO BUILD AED 6.1 BILLION DEIRA MALL

* SAYS UNITED ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION WILL BUILD THE MALL UNDER A CONTRACT WORTH AED 4.2 BILLION

* CONSTRUCTION WILL BEGIN IN Q1 THIS YEAR, WITH COMPLETION IN 2021‍​ Source:(bit.ly/2BBKGEj) Further company coverage: