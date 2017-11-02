BRIEF-Ducommun Inc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.41

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ducommun Inc -

* Ducommun reports results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue $138.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $143.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company’s firm backlog as of september 30, 2017 was $655 million compared to $630 million as of july 1, 2017

* Ducommun Inc-announcing a restructuring plan that is expected to increase operating efficiency

* Ducommun Inc says ‍​restructuring plan will result in about $22.0 million to $25.0 million in total pre-tax restructuring charges through end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: