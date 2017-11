Nov 1 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP

* Duff & Phelps to be acquired by the Permira Funds for $1.75 billion

* ‍duff & Phelps - as part of transaction, co’s management team will maintain significant equity stake in firm, will continue to lead co in current roles​

* ‍Duff & Phelps - selling equity holders in deal include Carlyle, Neuberger Berman, among others