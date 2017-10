Oct 11 (Reuters) - DUFRY:

* PRICES EUR 800 MILLION SENIOR NOTES ‍

* PRICED EUR 800 MILLION SENIOR NOTES WITH A MATURITY OF SEVEN YEARS​

* ‍OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EUR 500 MILLION AMOUNT​

* ‍ANNUAL INTEREST RATE WILL BE 2.5 PERCENT AND INTEREST WILL BE PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREARS​

* ‍PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING ARE INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDEEM EXISTING EUR 500 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 AND REDUCE BANK DEBT​