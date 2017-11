Nov 23 (Reuters) - Dukang Distillers Holdings Ltd:

* ‍Group expects a significant decrease in its production by 60 pct to 70 pct for its Q2 and Q3

* ‍Ruyang Environmental Protection Bureau ordered industries to restrict production and cut emissions of industrial pollutants

* Expects ‍Baijiu production recover from 15 March 2018 with improvement of air quality after end of winter-heating season​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: