Feb 26 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp:

* DUKE ENERGY AND 2 JOINT OWNERS ANNOUNCE SALE OF THE RETIRED WALTER C. BECKJORD COAL-FIRED POWER PLANT IN NEW RICHMOND, OHIO

* DUKE ENERGY CORP - ‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED​

* DUKE ENERGY CORP - ‍WILL CONTINUE TO OWN AND OPERATE TRANSMISSION SUBSTATION AND SWITCHYARD LOCATED NEAR PLANT IN NEW RICHMOND​