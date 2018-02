Feb 20 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp:

* DUKE ENERGY- ‍ON FEB 20, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT DATED FEB 20, 2018 ESTABLISHING AT--MARKET EQUITY DISTRIBUTION PROGRAM​

* DUKE ENERGY CORP - ‍PURSUANT TO ATM PROGRAM CO MAY ISSUE, OFFER AND SELL UP TO AGGREGATE SALES PRICE OF $1 BILLION OF SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2FgoVtx) Further company coverage: