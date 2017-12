Dec 28 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp:

* DUKE ENERGY FLORIDA SEEKS STORM COST RECOVERY FOR HURRICANE IRMA

* ‍DUKE ENERGY FLORIDA- FILED PETITION WITH FPSC TO RECOVER FROM CUSTOMERS AN ESTIMATED $381 MILLION IN COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH CO‘S RESPONSE TO HURRICANE IRMA

* DUKE ENERGY FLORIDA - ‍SEEKING TO RECOVER $132 MILLION TO REPLENISH ITS STORM RESERVE FUND FOR USE IN RESPONDING TO FUTURE STORMS​