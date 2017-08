BRIEF-Duke Energy Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.98

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp:

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Duke Energy Corp - ‍remains on track to achieve its 2017 adjusted diluted earnings guidance range of $4.50 to $4.70 per share​

* Duke Energy Corp - qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $1.01

* Duke Energy Corp - qtrly operating revenues $5,158 million versus $5,001 million

* Duke Energy Corp - electric utilities and infrastructure recognized Q2 2017 segment income of $729 million, compared to $704 million in Q2 of 2016

* Duke Energy Corp says "remain on track to deliver within our full-year guidance range for 2017"