Nov 8 (Reuters) - DUKE ROYALTY LTD:

* ‍ANNOUNCED AN ADVISORY AGREEMENT​

* ‍ADVISORY AGREEMENT WITH PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENT LP CAPITAL; PVI WILL PROVIDE INPUT ON TRANSACTION SOURCING AND CAPITAL RAISING ACTIVITIES

* ‍PVI HAS BEEN ISSUED 2 MILLION WARRANTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR SHARES IN DUKE AT A PRICE OF 42P PER SHARE​