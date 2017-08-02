FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces Q2 2017 financial results
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 4:51 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces Q2 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dundee Energy Ltd:

* Dundee energy limited announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Net sales were $5.9 million in q2 of 2017, increase of $1.2 million when compared with net sales of $4.7 million earned in same period of prior year​

* Qtrly production volumes during q2 of 2017 averaged 10,310 mcf/d versus. 10,799 mcf/d

* Net loss attributable to owners of the parent for the three months ended june 30, 2017 was $0.5 million

* Material uncertainty caused by debt-related events cast “significant” doubt upon corp’s ability to continue as a going concern

* Interim financials for 6 months ended june 30 do not include adjustments that may be necessary if co is unable to continue as a going concern​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

