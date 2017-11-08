FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dundee precious metals announces 2017 third quarter results and updated 2017 guidance
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Technology
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
U.S.
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 12:54 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Dundee precious metals announces 2017 third quarter results and updated 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Dundee Precious Metals announces 2017 third quarter results and updated 2017 guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc says in quarter ‍produced 48,449 ounces of gold and 9.5 million pounds of copper​

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc says ‍guidance on 2017 production and sales for Chelopech has been further increased, while cost guidance has been reduced​

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc says ‍all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold(1) in Q3 of 2017 of $685 was $398 lower than corresponding period in 2016​

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc sees ‍FY all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold $715 -$785​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.