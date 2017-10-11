FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 11, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Dundee Precious Metals announces third quarter production results and timing of third quarter 2017 financial results

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍ Krumovgrad remains on track for first gold production in Q4 of 2018​

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍ sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces​

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍sees for 2017 2 million tonnes to 2.2 million tonnes​ ore milled

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - sees for 2017 ‍210,000 tonnes to 240​,000 tonnes complex concentrate smelted

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍ “Chelopech gold and copper production during q3 was as expected”, chelopech remains on track to achieve 2017 guidance​

* Dundee precious metals inc - at Chelopech mine,‍ Q3 gold production 48,400 ounces and copper production 9.5 million pounds​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.