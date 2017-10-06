BRIEF-Dunedin Enterprise realises 16.7 mln stg from Alpha Financial investment

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc

* Dunedin enterprise realisation of alpha financial markets consulting plc (“alpha”)

* On admission, dunedin enterprise, via its interest in dunedin buyout fund iii lp, will realise 100% of its holding in alpha

* Investment in alpha was valued at £9.0m as at 30 june 2017, last published valuation

* Total proceeds from sale will amount to £16.7m Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)