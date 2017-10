BRIEF-Dunelm Group posts FY underlying pretax profit of 109.3 mln pounds

Sept 13 (Reuters) - DUNELM GROUP PLC:

* FINAL DIVIDEND UP 2.1 PERCENT TO 19.5 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 3.6 PERCENT TO 26 PENCEPER SHARE

* FOR THE YEAR, SHARE OF HOMEWARES MARKET INCREASED TO 7.9% (2016: 7.8%)

* FY TOTAL REVENUE AT 955.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 880.9 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FOR THE YEAR, SALES GROWTH OF 8.5% (2.3% EXCLUDING WORLDSTORES) IN CHALLENGING AND SUBDUED HOMEWARES AND FURNITURE MARKETS

* FY OPERATING PROFIT OF 111.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 129.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 109.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 128.9 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* “HAD ENCOURAGING START TO FY18 WITH GOOD LFL SALES GROWTH IN FIRST TWO MONTHS”

* “OVER MEDIUM-TERM WE ARE AIMING TO DOUBLE OUR SALES TO £2BN, WITH 30%-40% FROM OUR INCREASINGLY IMPORTANT ONLINE CHANNEL”

* “EXPECT TRADING CLIMATE TO REMAIN CHALLENGING WITH DISPOSABLE INCOME OF UK CONSUMERS UNDER PRESSURE”

* “WE EXPECT TO OPEN A TOTAL OF 8 NEW STORES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR OF WHICH 4 ARE ALREADY OPEN”

* FY LFL GROWTH OF -0.5 PERCENT VERSUS GROWTH OF 2.5 PERCENT YEAR AGO