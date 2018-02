Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc:

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS PRESENTS THREE-YEAR PLAN FUELED BY THE DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. “BLUEPRINT FOR GROWTH” AT ITS 2018 INVESTOR & ANALYST DAY

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - ‍DUNKIN’ BRANDS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ADD APPROXIMATELY 1,000 NET NEW DUNKIN’ DONUTS LOCATIONS IN U.S. BY END OF 2020​

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - REAFFIRMED ITS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY HAVE MORE THAN 18,000 DUNKIN’ DONUTS RESTAURANTS IN U.S.

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - ‍EXPECTS THAT MORE THAN 90 PERCENT OF NEW LOCATIONS WILL BE BUILT OUTSIDE OF NORTHEAST​

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - SEES LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH ACCELERATING TO UPWARDS OF 3 PERCENT BY 2020

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - ‍PRESENT THREE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN TO GROW REVENUE BY LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - PLANS TO EXTEND ITS PREMIUM TEA AND FROZEN BEVERAGE LINES AND INTRODUCE MORE ESPRESSO PRODUCTS

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - SEES 2020 LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT BASKIN-ROBBINS COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - ‍PRESENT THREE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN TO GROW OPERATING INCOME BY MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES​

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - SEES ABOUT 1 PERCENT DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH IN 2018

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - SEES LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - COMPANY WILL NO LONGER GUIDE ON INTERNATIONAL NET STORE OPENINGS

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP - WILL NO LONGER REPORT BASKIN-ROBBINS INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WILL FOCUS ON SALE OF ICE CREAM AND OTHER PRODUCTS

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - SEES $2.20 TO $2.29 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE AND $2.40 TO $2.45 IN ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN IN 2018

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS - TO ACHIEVE 3-YEAR TARGETS BY POSITIONING CORE DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. BRAND TO “COMPETE EVEN MORE EFFECTIVELY IN COFFEE & BEVERAGE SEGMENT”

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - ‍“CONTINUES ITS WORK TO STABILIZE ITS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES”​

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - ‍WORKING WITH ITS PARTNERS TO ROLL-OUT DELIVERY PROGRAMS IN AS MANY MARKETS AS POSSIBLE​

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - ‍BASKIN-ROBBINS PLAN TO CONTINUE TO EXPAND DELIVERY OPTIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: