Jan 8 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc:

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS - MOVING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RESTAURANT DEVELOPMENT & CONSTRUCTION TO OPERATIONS TEAM UNDER MURPHY AND COLÓN

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS PROMOTES SCOTT MURPHY TO COO DUNKIN’ U.S. AND HIRES RESTAURANT VETERAN RICK COLÓN AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS & DEVELOPMENT

* DUNKIN' BRANDS - COLÓN PREVIOUSLY WORKED FOR MCDONALD'S CORP