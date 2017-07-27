FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Dunkin' Brands Group Inc:

* Dunkin' Brands reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - qtrly ‍Dunkin' Donuts U.S. Comparable store sales growth of 0.8%​

* Qtrly Baskin-Robbins U.S. Comparable store sales decline of 0.9%

* Dunkin' Brands Group - Dunkin' Donuts U.S. Comparable store sales growth in Q2 was driven by increased average ticket offset by a decline in traffic

* Dunkin' Brands Group - continues to expect FY gaap diluted earnings per share of $2.22 to $2.30 and diluted adjusted earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.43

* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - continues to expect low-to-mid single digit revenue growth on both a 52- and 53-week basis

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $842.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $218.5 million versus $216.3 million

* Q2 revenue view $220.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

