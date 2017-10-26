FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dunkin'CEO says on-the-go, mobile orders were 3 pct of total Q3 transactions
October 26, 2017 / 1:23 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Dunkin'CEO says on-the-go, mobile orders were 3 pct of total Q3 transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc

* CEO- all day traffic decelerated from Q2 driven by declines in afternoon daypart, but morning traffic is in line with Q2

* CEO- On-the-go orders, mobile orders reached 3 pct of total transactions during the quarter

* CEO- many of our urban and high-volume locations are seeing nearly 20 percent of their transactions go through mobile ordering.

* CEO- our new expected range for Dunkin’ U.S. is 300 to 320 net new restaurants due entirely to the hurricane impact

* CEO- we had double-digit comp store sales growth in Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Chile, all priority markets

* CEO- for Baskin International, it was a tough quarter from comp standpoint with Korea, Japan and the Middle East seeing comp declines. Further company coverage:

