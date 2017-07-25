FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-Dupont says in agriculture segment, H2 North America farm-level income expected to be pressured
July 25, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Dupont says in agriculture segment, H2 North America farm-level income expected to be pressured

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co

* Dupont - in agriculture segment, North America farm-level income is expected to continue to be pressured in H2 2017 - Presentation‍​

* Dupont - in nutrition & health, consumer demand for healthier products to result in continued probiotics growth, led by U.S. and Asia Pacific in H2 2017

* Dupont -in nutrition & health, for H2 sees continued portfolio impact due to sale of diagnostics business in 1Q‍​

* Dupont - in nutrition & health, soft market conditions in global packaged foods expected to continue in H2 2017

* Dupont - see moderate strength in key electronics & communications markets, primarily consumer electronics, semiconductors, photovoltaics in H2 2017

* Dupont - in protection solutions, expects military tenders to "remain unsteady, reflecting tender award delays and political uncertainty" for H2 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vVEyR2) Further company coverage:

