June 22 (Reuters) - Durect Corp

* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir

* Durect - Durect remains responsible for completion of ongoing persist phase 3 clinical trial for Posimir as well as FDA interactions through approval

* Durect Corp - phase 3 trial for Posimir top-line data on track for Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: