Feb 26 (Reuters) - Durect Corp:

* DURECT CORP SAYS COMMENCED PATIENT DOSING IN A PHASE 2A CLINICAL TRIAL OF DUR-928 IN PATIENTS WITH PRIMARY SCLEROSING CHOLANGITIS (PSC) - SEC FILING

* DURECT CORP - EXPECTS TO GENERATE DATA FROM PHASE 2A CLINICAL TRIAL DURING COURSE OF 2018