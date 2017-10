Oct 9 (Reuters) - DUSTIN GROUP AB:

* THOMAS EKMAN NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO OF DUSTIN

* EKMAN ‍WILL ASSUME POSITION AS PER 1 JANUARY 2018.​

* ‍THOMAS EKMAN JOINS FROM CABONLINE GROUP WHERE HE HAS HAD ROLE AS CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)