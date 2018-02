Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dutch Star Companies One Nv:

* WILL START LISTING AND TRADING ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM AS OF TODAY, 22 FEBRUARY 2018 AT 9:00 AM CET

* OFFERING 2,768,250 UNITS PRICED AT €20, REPRESENTING ISSUE VALUE OF €55.4 MILLION IN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* EACH UNIT CONSISTS OF TWO ORDINARY SHARES AND TWO WARRANTS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)