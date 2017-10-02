BRIEF-DXC Technology Co - on Sep 26 co received commitments to extend maturity date of existing revolving credit agreement

Oct 2 (Reuters) - DXC Technology Co

* DXC Technology Co- on September 26, 2017, co received commitments to extend the maturity date of the co’s existing revolving credit agreement

* DXC Technology Co-on Sept 27 certain incremental lenders committed to provide co with $120 million of incremental commitments under revolving credit agreement

* DXC Technology Co-extension will become effective on anniversary of closing date of the revolving credit agreement on October 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2yEyjmi) Further company coverage: