FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DXC Technology Co - on Sep 26 co received commitments to extend maturity date of existing revolving credit agreement
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 2, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-DXC Technology Co - on Sep 26 co received commitments to extend maturity date of existing revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - DXC Technology Co

* DXC Technology Co- on September 26, 2017, co received commitments to extend the maturity date of the co’s existing revolving credit agreement

* DXC Technology Co-on Sept 27 certain incremental lenders committed to provide co with $120 million of incremental commitments under revolving credit agreement

* DXC Technology Co-extension will become effective on anniversary of closing date of the revolving credit agreement on October 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2yEyjmi) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.