Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp:

* ANNOUNCES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION WITH MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA CORPORATION TO PRODUCE TWO TARGET PROTEINS IN C1

* ANNOUNCES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION WITH MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA CORPORATION TO PRODUCE TWO TARGET PROTEINS IN C1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: