Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dynacert Inc:

* DYNACERT APPOINTS COLONEL YALON FARHI AS DIRECTOR, PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE INCLUDING EQUITY FINANCING AND NOTE REDEMPTION

* DYNACERT INC - ‍OFFERING OF UP TO 7.14 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.42 PER UNIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: