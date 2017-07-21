FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines says June gold production of 6,895 oz
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
July 21, 2017 / 4:39 PM

BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines says June gold production of 6,895 oz

July 21 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* Dynacor: June gold production increases sharply to 6,895 oz.

* Total Q2 gold production of 18,185 oz increased by 6% as compared to Q1-2017

* "We expect that gold production will now continue to trend higher over next 6 months"

* No damage was done to its Chala plant which remains fully operational after earthquake occurred on 17th of July at Atico

* Panamerican highway was impacted by earthquake and government is working to restore damage and traffic as soon as possible

* Production is steadily increasing at new Veta Dorada plant in Chala, expect trend to continue into Q3 and Q4

* Huanca plant and its tailing ponds which are on care and maintenance did not suffer any damage from earthquake

* Huanca plant and its tailing ponds which are on care and maintenance did not suffer any damage after earthquake at Atico

