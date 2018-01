Jan 18 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* DYNACOR AT FULL CAPACITY, PRODUCES A NEW RECORD HIGH OF 8,908 OZ OF GOLD IN DECEMBER 2017

* DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC - ‍QUARTERLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 24,066 OUNCES, A 15 % INCREASE AS COMPARED TO Q4 2016​