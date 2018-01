Jan 11 (Reuters) - Dynasil Corporation Of America:

* DYNASIL ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF XCEDE TECHNOLOGIES’ APPLICATION FOR FIRST-IN-HUMAN CLINICAL TRIAL

* DYNASIL CORPORATION OF AMERICA - ‍ANTICIPATES THAT PATIENTS WILL BE TREATED WITH XCEDE PATCH IN NETHERLANDS IN EARLY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: