Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dynasty Fine Wines Group Ltd

* Anticipated group would continue to record an unaudited consolidated loss for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Expects that amount of unaudited consolidated loss in HY to be lower than same period last year by approximately 50 pct

* Expected result due to to increase in sales volume & improvement in gross margin compared with same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: