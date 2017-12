Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dynasty Fine Wines Group Ltd:

* ‍SUN JUN WILL BE APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* LI GUANGHE WILL BE APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* YIN JITAI WILL RESIGN AND CEASE TO ACT AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* ‍LI GUANGHE APPOINTED AS GENERAL MANAGER, WHICH POSITION IS EQUIVALENT TO A CEO OF COMPANY IN PLACE OF YIN JITAI​

* ‍HAO FEIFEI WILL RESIGN AND CEASE TO ACT AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: