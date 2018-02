BRIEF-Dynatronics Corporation Announces Leadership Transition

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Dynatronics Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

* ANNOUNCES ‍SEPARATION OF ITS CHAIRMANSHIP AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER POSITIONS​

* ‍KELVYN CULLIMORE, CHAIRMAN AND, SINCE 1992, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF DYNATRONICS, WILL STEP DOWN FROM THOSE ROLES​

* ‍CULLIMORE WILL BE REPLACED AS CEO UPON APPOINTMENT OF A SUCCESSOR, WHICH IS EXPECTED BY JUNE 30, 2018​

* ‍CULLIMORE WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A NON-EMPLOYEE MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* ‍ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF ERIN ENRIGHT AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* ‍AS A RESULT OF CULLIMORE‘S ANTICIPATED DEPARTURE, EXPECTS TO RECORD A CHARGE OF ABOUT $0.11 PER SHARE IN Q3

* DYNATRONICS - ‍ALSO ANNOUNCED DESIGNATION OF NEW THERAPY PRODUCTS DIVISION, TO BE LED BY BRIAN BAKER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)