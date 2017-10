Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp

* Dynavax initiates clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer with a novel inhaled TLR9 Agonist in combination with Anti-PD-1 therapy

* Dynavax Technologies - ‍dose escalation study is expected to enroll about 24 patients in 5 cohorts with advanced NSCLC